Welcome to Find Your Fast: A Nike Running Guide, a helpful tool for getting the most out of your running journey. Whether you're a new runner looking for tips or a seasoned vet in need of a fresh perspective, this guide is for you.
Inside, you'll find advice from Nike head coaches on how to run smarter, plus uplifting insights and titbits related to all the good things running has waiting for you. In this first chapter, we lay the foundation for a healthy running practice.
What Fast Is:
Fast is fun. Fast is a feeling. Fast is the sensation of wind rushing past you. Fast is movement. Fast is life. Fast is open to interpretation. Fast is for everyone.
What Fast Isn't:
Fast is not a speed. Fast is not something only certain people are capable of. Fast isn't just for racing.
Whether it's your first run ever or you're training for your first marathon, the advice is the same: start easy. In fact, as Nike Run Club Global Head Coach Bennett says, "Every run you do should start easy. And you know what else? As you get stronger and fitter, the rule doesn't change: start easy, start relaxed".
Run along with Coach Bennett in the "First Run" Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App for more helpful tips.
Running can do wonders for your physical and mental health. You improve your circulation, stretch out your muscles, get out of the house and so much more. But, there is a point where all that good can start to feel ... not so good, as noted in the handy graph above.
The lesson? End the run when you're still feeling good. Sure, you could keep going, but save some for the next run. By always ending on a high note, you're more likely to run again. And then the real benefits come in.
Join Coach Bennett in the "Next Run" Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App for more useful tips.
Doing the same run over and over can get really boring. Also, did you know it's actually better for your body and your running practice to mix things up?
So, if today you're not really feeling it but running anyway, head out for an Easy Run and take it slow and steady. If you're bored of running on the pavement and need a break from the concrete jungle, hit the trail and tap into your inner Nature Lover Runner.
Remember, keep it interesting. There's a run for whatever you're feeling. Best of all, in the Nike Run Club App there are dozens of Guided Runs that will literally coach you through them all.
Check out the "Easy Run" Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App and unlock the one run that holds them all together.
