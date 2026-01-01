Nike Ayala Feliz

Nike Ayala Feliz

Closed • Opens at 10:00 am

Brgy, Amang Rodriguez,

cor J. P. Rizal St, Pasig,

Metro Manila

Pasig City, NCR, 1800, PH

0917-870 4611

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Store Hours

Sun: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mon - Thu: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fri - Sat: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

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