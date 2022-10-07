In Toxteth, once one of Liverpool’s most troublesome areas, a generation of young footballers are transforming their community’s agenda, on and off the pitch with the help of a local legend.

Walk down Lodge Lane or Granby Street with Earl Jenkins and you’ll be stopped on every corner. “Yes Earl” say grinning Liverpudlians, young and old, a testament to the incredible effect that Earl, and the initiatives he supports, have had on the area. Bump into one of his past or current players and Earl will tell you how they’re the best goalkeeper, centre back, or striker, he has ever seen.

Earl has been at the heart of the Toxteth community for the last two decades. Chair of Kingsley United Liverpool’s most diverse grassroots football club, Learning Mentor at Calderstones School and youth worker at Unity Youth Centre and Granby Toxteth Youth Forum.

His football club is a shining example of how the game can empower kids at the heart of a community, enabling them to better their lives as part of the process.

This is why Earl’s story is so interesting, and important. It’s that it’s not his story at all.