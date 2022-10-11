Heritage
Air Jordan 5
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.
Older Kids' Air Jordan 5
Green Bean
MRP : ₹ 10 995.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Younger Kids' Jordan 5
Green Bean
MRP : ₹ 6 495.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Toddler Jordan 5
Green Bean
MRP : ₹ 5 495.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)