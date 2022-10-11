The fan favourite from 2006 is back in all of its reflective-design retro glory. Its entirely Silver upper lights up at night with a reflective-design beam you can't miss. And during the day, its Green Bean accents on the Jumpman, lining and midsole add flavour to an all-over Silver upper that otherwise keeps it muted and no-nonsense. Whether you want to shine when the cameras are bright or stay understated with some big pop after the lights go down, the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" stays true and progressive with its original make-up and new-millennium style.

SKU: DM9014-003

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair