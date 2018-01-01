We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
Mesh-lined pockets for easy storage
Lightweight Dri-FIT fabric with 4-way stretch mobility
High-rise waist lays flat and smooth
Waistband tilts up for flattering coverage
Nike Power fabric for compression and support
Body-mapped seams enhance mobility
High waistband for core awareness and coverage
Seamless compression zones support muscles
Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable