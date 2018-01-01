ADDED TO CART
NIKE FOOTBALLX

menu-rn.jpg

NIKE FOOTBALLX —————-— Play Anywhere

footballx_r2_desktop_p1.jpg
footballx_r2_desktop_p1.jpg

NIKE FOOTBALLX

TAKE ON THE STREETS Take your passion to the streets. Push your game to the limits.
Play everywhere. This is Nike FootballX.

footballx_p03_traction.jpg

FOOTBALLX FEATURED PRODUCT: HYPERVENOMX PROXIMO Defenders beware. With low-profile cushioning and a
locked-down fit for lethal finishing, the new HypervenomX
Proximo is crafted for your game, wherever you play.

REACTIVE TRACTION Nike HyperReactive plate is designed to allow you to cut
and change direction fast on firm ground.

footballx_p03_form.jpg

LOCKDOWN FIT Dynamic Flywire cables provides an adaptive
lockdown fit.

footballx_p03_strike.jpg

REACTIVE STRIKE ZONE Nike HyperReactive strike zone texture
optimizes shot velocity.

footballx_p02.jpg

INDOOR COURT / STREET Engineered for speed on streets, courts or pavements.

TURF Fast fine-tuned for synthetic surfaces.

PERFORM ON ANY SURFACE

footballx_p04_hypervenom.jpg

HYPERVENOM

CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON

HYPERVENOMX PROXIMO IC

HYPERVENOMX PROXIMO TF

INDOOR COURT / STREET Rubber outsole with a hexagonal traction configuration, designed for the street and court.
Defenders may know what's coming, but they won't be able to stop it.

TURF A plate made of hexagonal studs provides instant acceleration for quick
moves on turf and synthetic surfaces. Deadly in all directions.

footballx_p04_mercurial.jpg

MERCURIAL

CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON

MERCURIAL PROXIMO IC

MERCRUIAL PROXIMO TF

INDOOR COURT / STREET A non-marking rubber outsole offers durable traction and explosive speed,
indoors and on the street. Leave defenders in the dust.  

TURF Non-marking rubber treads offer durable traction on
synthetic surfaces for ultimate explosive speed.

footballx_p04_magista.jpg

MAGISTA

CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON

MAGISTA PROXIMO IC

MAGISTA PROXIMO TF

INDOOR COURT / STREET Circular traction pattern is ideal for quick turns and agile playmaking.
Unleash total control for all parts of your game.  

TURF Wraps the foot and provides traction inside and out for
dominating play and a perfect touch on turf surfaces.

footballx_p04_tiempo.jpg

TIEMPO

CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON

TIEMPO PROXIMO IC

TIEMPO PROXIMO TF

INDOOR COURT / STREET Rubber compound in a hex pattern is engineered for traction
on indoor surfaces. Take your touch to a new level.

TURF Wraps the foot and provides traction inside and out for
dominating play and a perfect touch on turf surfaces.

footballx_p05.jpg

MORE FROM FOOTBALLX

GEAR UP Stay game-ready from pick-up to practice.

TRAIN ANYWHERE Take your passion to the streets with new training films.

