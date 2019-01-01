Nike Basketball
Paul George x NASA
The versatile forward is on a mission to reach another stratosphere with the Nike x NASA collaborative collection.
George is always motivated by one of his favorite quotes: “Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.” It reflects his journey from small-town Palmdale, California, to becoming an NBA star, and also represents George’s driven mindset. The PG x NASA collection speaks to George’s continued desire to expand his game to the next level of stardom.
Palmdale’s NASA research center serves as the inspiration for the collection, which connects the worlds of basketball and space to make George’s hometown universally known. “Palmdale made me who I am,” George says. “It’s highly motivating to rep my hometown like this.”