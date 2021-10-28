Selecting the Best Running Shoes for Supination

Running can be as simple as putting one foot in front of the other. But what your feet do as they hit the ground can make your run anything but easy.

Ideally, when you run, your weight is evenly distributed and your feet hit the ground on the midfoot. This is known as neutral pronation. Since your ankles and legs are properly aligned, you have a reduced risk of injury. Plus, because your weight is evenly distributed, you'll have better shock absorption as your feet hit the ground.

But both supination and pronation can mess with your gait and throw off your alignment.

Pronation (technically, overpronation) means your foot leans too far inwards, with the weight distributed more on the inner foot and arch.

Supination (aka underpronation) leads to your foot leaning outwards, distributing the weight on the outside edge of your foot and ankle. This can lead to ankle pain, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, sprains and iliotibial (IT) band pain.

There are a number of complex causes of foot supination. You may have an inherited foot structure prone to underpronation. This would include having a naturally high arch or an inflexible instep. Another common cause of supination is overuse, injury or muscle imbalances in your foot, ankle or leg.

If that sounds like you, the most effective way to correct excess supination is wearing the right footwear. The best shoes to fix supination have extra cushioning, good arch support and a wide toe box, which helps support the foot, encourage more pronation and absorb impact.