What to Do With Old Shoes

When you're evaluating a pair of shoes and assessing whether it's time to let them go, make sure you're looking closely. Even if you haven't taken particularly good care of your shoes, it is possible to breathe new life into them with a little elbow grease. This can make a favourite pair wearable again.



Start by giving your shoes a good cleaning. The right way to clean your shoes varies based on the material of your shoe, but it's possible to clean everything from leather to canvas to suede. And while you're cleaning, you may want to try these tips for removing creases and wrinkles from your shoes.



If your shoes need additional upkeep or a unique refresh:

Swap in a new set of laces.

Personalise your footwear with fabric pens or paint.



Making old shoes feel like new again is easier (and more fun) than you might think. If they're in good condition after the makeover but you still don't feel like keeping them, you could try selling them. Especially if they're a popular brand or style, selling them could get you funds to buy your next pair of kicks. However, to get full price for your old shoes, they really do have to be in top condition.