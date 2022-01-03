How to Prevent Shin Splints When Running

Shin splints are caused by repeated impact on the tibia when you're running on hard surfaces. Each time your foot hits the ground when you run, your lower body absorbs the impact. That's what makes running a high-impact activity.



Part of the responsibility of the shin bone is to absorb and dissipate the impact. Per mile, you strike the ground almost 1,000 times. That's a lot of impact!



With the correct foot strike, running form and running shoes, this isn't an issue. In fact, research shows running has a protective effect on the joint. For example, a study published by the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found that running can improve hip or knee joint health.



So why do so many runners experience the pain of shin splints? It's due, in part, to overuse. The more mileage you rack up, the more at risk you are. The constant, repetitive shocks can wear on the tibia. That's why studies show that marathon runners have a higher occurrence of shin splints.



Even if you're running for distance, running too frequently can lead to shin splints. You're not giving the bone a chance to recover. If left untreated, this can lead to a tibial stress fracture and more pain.



Muscle imbalances or weaknesses in the lower body like tight quads or weak hips can increase your risk of shin splints. This shifts too much stress and responsibility on the shin bone to disperse the impact of the foot hitting the ground.



A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found a link between runners with shin splints and weak hip muscles. In fact, the researchers concluded that hip strength tests should be used as a screening tool for the risk of shin splints.



Your foot strike also affects your likelihood of developing shin splints. Overpronation and heel striking are linked to shin splints.



Among heel strikers, the toe lifting (dorsiflexion) at touchdown causes the soft tissue surrounding the tibia to get strained. Similarly, overpronation—an excessive inward roll of the foot and the flattening of the arch upon impact—also places stress on the medial structures of the leg. This results in micro-tears and inflammation in the soft tissue. Both foot strikes increase the risk of shin splints.