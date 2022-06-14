How to Run and Avoid Lower Back Pain

Running provides people with many physical and mental benefits but it's tough to enjoy the exercise if you're experiencing lower back pain after you run. Whether it's a sharp pain or a dull ache, lower back pain can cause you to cut your run short.

It's not uncommon to experience lower back pain from running, especially if you have weak core muscles. Or the pain after running could be the result of another underlying problem. While some causes of a runner's lower back pain may require medical attention, most common aches and pains can be treated at home. And you can prevent lower back pain by getting stronger, improving your mobility and increasing your speed and distance gradually. A solid pair of well-fitting running shoes can also set a runner up for success.

Read on to find out how to identify the cause of your lower back pain after a run. Then, get tips on how to prevent and potentially even treat it for good.