How to Fold a Hoodie Correctly

Hooded sweatshirts, jumpers and other versions offer a practical way to keep warm (and inject a dose of style, too). But let's be honest—hoodies can take up a lot of room in your dresser drawer, especially if they're not properly folded.

Learning how to fold a hoodie not only clears space in your wardrobe or chest of drawers, but it can also help keep unnecessary wrinkles at bay. Believe it or not, part of the simple care routine for a hoodie involves storing it correctly, though the way you wash it takes precedent.

For example, did you know one of the best ways to preserve the soft and plush texture of your favourite hoodie is to turn it inside out before throwing it in the washing machine? Following easy steps (like this one) not only helps to lengthen the life of your hoodie but can also make it feel and look "like new" too.

Now, here's our step-by-step guide to folding a hoodie to create space for your other favourite staples.

