How Does Exercise Reduce Stress?

Exercise also induces the release of brain-boosting molecules such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), endorphins and other feel-good neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine.



Proteins like BDNF keep your neurons healthy and promote the growth of new ones in a process known as neurogenesis. Neurogenesis directly affects the hippocampus, aka the region of your brain that's associated with learning, memory and the regulation of anxiety and stress.



Stress decreases adult neurogenesis. As a result, the size and function of the hippocampus also decline. This exacerbates stress levels and can lead to conditions such as depression. MRI studies show that people with severe depression have a 10 percent smaller hippocampal volume than those without depression.



Aerobic exercise, like running, has been found to have a particularly positive effect on the hippocampus. A 2014 clinical trial found that three 30-minute aerobic workouts per week for three months led to a 16.5 percent increase in hippocampal volume.



The endorphin release that occurs during exercise helps you cope with stress. They are natural analgesics, or painkillers. When they bind to the opioid receptors in your brain, they reduce sensations of pain and produce feelings of happiness. If you've ever felt "runner's high", that's why.



Other feel-good neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin released during exercise also combat stress. They regulate the pleasure and reward systems in the brain, regulating your mood and giving you a feeling of hopefulness. Chronic stress reduces dopamine levels in the brain, but exercise can help bring them back.



In fact, over time, regular exercise remodels the brain. You'll experience higher levels of circulating dopamine with more available receptors. Feeling happier and less stressed will become easier.



In a study that was published in 2014, researchers measured the heart rate, blood pressure, cortisol and self-reported mood in a group of participants before and after a stressful task. The participants who regularly exercised maintained a lower heart rate and had better mood stability throughout. This led the researchers to conclude that exercise can improve your emotional resilience and stress response.