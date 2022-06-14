7 Exercises That Can Improve Your Cardiovascular Endurance

If you have access to a pool, swimming might be the workout for you. It offers a workout for both your upper body and lower body to build full-body strength and endurance. Plus, it's a low-impact activity so it's easy on your joints.



Swimming experts at US Masters Swimming (USMS) also tout the wide-ranging benefits of the sport, including the fact that it can help reduce stress, improve mental fortitude and enhance relaxation through the repetitive nature of movement.



Get started: If you're a beginner, look for classes at your local community centre or health club to refine your pool safety skills and stroke mechanics. There are four key swimming strokes: front crawl, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

But you don't need to know all of them to get an effective swimming workout. If you're familiar with these strokes and want to swim with a group, contact your local sports centre with a pool to enquire about classes and recreational teams available.