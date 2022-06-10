Can Running Give You Abs?
Sport & Activity
Find out how running can help you get a stronger core, then follow these tips to make the most of your workout.
Running offers a wide range of benefits as an exercise. Running is associated with better heart health, reduced tension and stress levels and improved cardiorespiratory fitness. Some studies suggest that running even 5–10 minutes per day at slow speeds can increase longevity by three years.
As a runner, you'll notice other physical benefits as well. Running can help you burn calories, reach and maintain a healthy body weight and improve your body composition. You're also likely to get stronger legs and glutes when you participate in cardio sport on a regular basis. But can this type of exercise or workout give you visible abs? It might. But the answer may depend on how you define 'better abs'.
Can Running Give You Great Abs?
There isn't necessarily a clear answer to this question because everyone has a different idea of what 'getting great abs' means. For some people, getting great abs means having more muscle definition in their midsection. It means that the superficial muscles of the abdominal wall (primarily the rectus abdominis and external obliques) are clearly defined. People who want this kind of 'great abs' are looking to get a six-pack appearance from their cardio workout.
But to others, having great abs means having a strong core that supports different types of activities and exercise, such as running. Not only are the superficial abdominal muscles strong, but the deep abdominal muscles—the internal obliques and the transverse abdominis—are also fit and healthy when you have a strong core. The four muscles work together to create a corset-like structure to support the body through sports activities, workouts and daily living.
How Running Helps You Get Better Abs
There are a few different ways that running as an exercise can help you to reach the goal of six-pack abs and a strong core.
1.Helps to Reduce Body Fat
Studies consistently show that running is not only effective for burning calories, but it is also helpful for reducing body fat. While having less body fat doesn't directly impact your abdominal muscles, it can help you to achieve better definition through your midsection.
That is, you might have very strong muscles in your midsection, but if they are buried under a layer of body fat (also called visceral fat), then you can't see them. By eliminating that excess belly fat (remember, having some fat around your midsection is healthy), your muscles become more evident, giving you more of a defined appearance.
2.Helps to Build Core Strength
While running isn't necessarily the most effective way to build core strength, some studies have shown that it can engage muscles throughout the core—enough to build strength and endurance through the trunk region.
And for runners who don't have time to hop on a treadmill or to head outside for a run, simply running in place while activating your core muscles can be effective for strengthening all of your postural muscles, including the abs, according to studies.
Tips to Get Stronger Abs With Running
There are a few strategies that you can incorporate into your running programme to maximise ab training.
- Incorporate intervals. Studies have shown that speed intervals are effective for reducing both abdominal visceral and subcutaneous fat. So throw a few sprint days into your weekly running programme. Either do structured intervals (sprints of 400, 600 or 800 metres on a track or treadmill) or simply do unstructured bursts of speed (called fartleks) to burn calories and get better abs.
- Cross-train. You'll reduce your risk of injury, improve your level of fitness and potentially increase abdominal strength with cross-training activities. For instance, doing yoga a few days a week can help to improve abdominal strength and endurance.
Do strength workouts. Research into the different strength training modalities has shown that using free weights is more likely to activate the core region compared to using weight training machines. Using free weights requires you to stabilise the body while moving your limbs. So if you head to the weight room a few days each week, grab a set of weights to get a better ab workout. You might also consider a suspension training system (such as TRX) to increase instability and gain better abdominal activation.
FAQs About Running and Abs
Can running alone give me good abs?
Probably not. Most people also need to make dietary changes if they want to burn more calories, reduce their body fat, increase muscle mass and gain greater muscle definition in their midsection and get that six-pack look. Eat a nutritionally balanced diet that includes lean protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich, vitamin-packed fruit and vegetables to get the energy needed.
If I watch my diet and work out will I definitely get great abs?
Again, that depends on what you consider to be 'great abs'. You can definitely change the look of your midsection through diet and exercise, but genetics play a role as well. Some people are more prone to carry body fat in their torso while others tend to carry body fat in their hips and thighs.
Why are great abs important for runners?
Studies have shown that having a strong core can help you to become a more efficient runner. In fact, one study published in 2019, found that just following a short eight-week core workout training protocol was sufficient to improve running economy in male university athletes. So even though having great abs can make you look great, a strong core can also help you perform better in life and sport.