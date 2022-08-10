How to Choose Arch Support Inserts, According to Podiatrists

A pair of supportive, well-fitting shoes in good condition can go a long way in keeping your feet cushioned and comfortable. But, if you still find yourself wanting an extra level of support, arch-support inserts could potentially be a solution.



"An arch-support shoe insole is a device that is designed to help support and cushion feet appropriately to try and minimise overuse foot and ankle conditions", said Mark J. Mendeszoon, DPM, FACFAS.



Many arch-support inserts can be purchased over the counter at a pharmacy or running store. However, you can also work with a podiatrist to customise insoles to best fit your feet.



"These devices are made specific to the patient's unique needs and foot structures and can be made from a number of different materials, styles, thicknesses, lengths, etc.", explained Alex Kor, DPM, MS.

Here's everything Mendeszoon and Kor say to know about arch-support inserts.

If you're considering insoles to help mitigate foot pain or injury, be sure to speak with your doctor first about what might be best for you.

