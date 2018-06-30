From the very beginning, MJ was an international ambassador for basketball. Although he made many appearances abroad to help raise the sport's profile, one of the most notable took place on home soil during a 1988 charity exhibition. The game saw MJ and the league's finest thrill an LA crowd with 48 minutes of pure, unadulterated, undefended offense. Both teams ran the scoreboard up to the 200s—and broke it in the process. MJ, who put on a dunk showcase at halftime, led all scorers with 54 points.

This Air Jordan III sports the same colors MJ wore during that magical night. It features premium, full-grain leather and a copy of MJ's signature on the tongue. As a nod to his worldwide influence, the shoe arrives in a special box designed to look like a passport, with printed tissue paper that charts his journey across the globe.