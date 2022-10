This iconic Air Jordan III celebrates the 30th anniversary of MJ's second Slam Dunk Contest win and first All-Star MVP award. In 1988, his performance changed history—and marked the beginning of an unforgettable legacy. Originally made as a Player Edition, this colourway went on to be auctioned in Nike's community-relief auction for Hurricane Katrina, and was later featured in the Basketball Hall of Fame when MJ was inducted.