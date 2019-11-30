€130.00

Behind the Parisian lifestyle brand Maison Château Rouge is Youssouf Fofana, a young designer who showcases the dynamism and richness of a contemporary African diaspora in Paris. Fofana's contribution to the Air Jordan I Mid 'Fearless' series deepens his contribution to Afrocentric fashion from the 18th arrondissement, the heart of Parisian street culture.



Fofana's Fearless Air Jordan I Mid stays busy with intricate debossed patterns across the upper. The iconic AJI colour-blocking is softened with a Psychic Blue and Pale Vanilla colourway on the upper, keeping things calm beneath a Cinnamon Swoosh. The hero of this collaboration is the red hand-stitching on the tongue and heel, one of Fofana's signatures, incorporating his cultural roots through a nod to basketry and folk art. In line with the rest of Air Jordan's Fearless series, this iteration stays true to the OG with Nike Air branding on the tongue and a Jordan Wings logo pinned to the ankle collar.