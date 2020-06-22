We recognise the need for everyone to know they have a team. Even when we're on our own, we're still together—a community working as one towards a future we can all believe in. The BETRUE 2020 Collection captures this vision, anchoring it in Nike icons from past and present. Together, these pieces paint a picture of a community recognising its inner strength while standing together to make a future where we can all BETRUE.

Specific to this special AF-1 is a pebbled finish on a triple-white leather upper with tailored perforation details and gimping, and an iridescent Swoosh underlay with pink finishing. To celebrate the traditional flag symbol and make room for every expression of pride, the AF-1 features a ten-colour heel mark, inclusively representing a spectrum of voices.