In collaboration with Travis Scott, Jordan Brand invites you to represent an artistic legend in the making, alongside basketball's most legendary player. Decades after MJ's abilities and fiery play pushed his sport's boundaries to new, never-before-seen heights, Scott's imaginative output has moved music and streetwear culture forwards with innovation and passion.

The collection itself features items influenced by Jordan Brand's heritage of greatness and Scott's own unique sense of creative expression. A stylised graphic of signature Cactus Jack branding is superimposed over MJ's likeness on one stand-out T-shirt. Highlighted by embroidered cactus detailing, two pairs of cargo trousers are made from a light, durable cotton ripstop, and are loaded with pockets for a practical, highly technical look. Also receiving touches of premium embroidered graphics, the collection's sweatshirt, shorts and top are made from washed stretch-knit fabrics that feel like suede. A stylistic mixture of purposeful simplicity, utility and comfort underlines another special collaboration between Jordan and Jack.