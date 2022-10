DNA splicing at its best: the ACG-inspired Air Huarache. Recreated with an outdoorsy colourway, this twist on the Tinker Hatfield icon takes you straight to the trails. Crafted from supple nubuck leather and featuring a Huarache graphic on the insole (re-done in the Mowabb font), it bridges rugged mountain aesthetics and a fast-paced design. The round laces, paint-splatter midsole and stretchy "hug your foot" fabric round off the ways this shoe is gonna take you places.

SKU: DD1068-201