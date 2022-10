AIR JORDAN I

HOMAGE TO HOME

€175.90

The latest Air Jordan I is for Chicago, a city whose colours became MJ's. Back in 1985, before red and black were brand bedrock, the first Air Jordan arrived in the 'Banned' and 'Chicago' colourways. Both are recreated here as an Homage to Home, split vertically down the middle of each shoe—a hybrid homage that shows love for the city on both sides.