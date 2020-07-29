It’s March, the month of Air. This means Air Max Day 2020 is right around the corner. To celebrate this annual sneaker bash we are partnering up with members of our community to celebrate you, our champions of Air.

All throughout the month, Daniela Buck, Rhys McKee and Leah Dy Angeles will challenge you to wear your favourite Air Max. Show not only them, but potentially the entire continent how you Rock 'Em. Daniela, Rhys and Leah will review and select pictures based on style and the stories attached to them. So, show them what you’ve got for a chance to be featured on SNKRS.