CHF 209.95

This edition of the OG AJ1 both honours its own heritage and breaks new ground by using classic colours from the AJ1 line in a blocking pattern that re-imagines a colourway mash-up. The white toe box contrasts with grey and red plush suede overlays, with all of it coming together around a black Swoosh for a modern classic vibe. This is what it looks like when something timeless keeps it fresh.