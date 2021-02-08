AIR MAX 95 ULTRA JACQUARD
BEHIND THE DESIGN
It’s been two decades since the Air Max 95 arrived and changed running footwear forever, catching everyone’s attention with vibrant neon yellow hits and a design inspired by the human anatomy.
How does the sneaker's legacy evolve for its 20th anniversary? The Air Max 95 Ultra Jacquard.
Brought to life by footwear designer Ben Yun, the updated icon goes 'under the hood' to expose its guts courtesy of innovative features and a reworked design. When approaching the idea, Yun found ‘power' was the first word that came to mind after looking at the original Air Max 95. “To me, the power thing is really in my face. When I saw this back in 1995, I was like, ‘Wow, this thing is masculine. This thing is a beast.'”
With that impression in mind, Yun decided to see what was behind the 95’s skin and depict what one might see if they were inside a muscle. Following eight rounds of prototypes, Yun settled on a one-piece jacquard upper and a cutout-injected Phylon Air sole to reduce the shoe’s weight by 1.5 ounces.
To reduce waste, the OG-inspired tongue is constructed with remaining Jacquard scraps. For its most defining feature, the Air Max 95 Ultra Jacquard features Magwire eyelets, which are prominently exposed across the upper. The unique wiring system completely wraps your foot for an all-around, dynamic fit.
Peeled back and fully exposed, the Air Max 95 Ultra Jacquard embodies 20 years of Air Max innovation and debuts as the lightest Air Max 95 yet.
