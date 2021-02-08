Brought to life by footwear designer Ben Yun, the updated icon goes 'under the hood' to expose its guts courtesy of innovative features and a reworked design. When approaching the idea, Yun found ‘power' was the first word that came to mind after looking at the original Air Max 95. “To me, the power thing is really in my face. When I saw this back in 1995, I was like, ‘Wow, this thing is masculine. This thing is a beast.'”



With that impression in mind, Yun decided to see what was behind the 95’s skin and depict what one might see if they were inside a muscle. Following eight rounds of prototypes, Yun settled on a one-piece jacquard upper and a cutout-injected Phylon Air sole to reduce the shoe’s weight by 1.5 ounces.