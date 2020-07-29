In 1985, the Air Jordan I was released, starting a major shift within basketball culture. The shape, colourways and design completely disrupted the footwear norms of the time. Years following the initial release, the Air Jordan I began to assimilate into skateboarding culture when other skate-endemic brands were focused on other sports. Vert and street skaters of the '80s called for a sneaker with cushioning, a high collar and vibrant colours. With icons like Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes and Bryce Kanights beginning to skate in the Air Jordan I, others took notice and its legacy began to form.