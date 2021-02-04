When asked to create a new lifestyle shoe inspired by LeBron James, the Nike LeBron x John Elliott Icon, designer John Elliott started his research in a likely place—basketball. He first re-watched game seven of the 2016 Finals, focusing on James' historic chase-down block. "If you look at the amount of ground LeBron covered, and the 2016 series in general, it's almost unbelievable that a human can do what LeBron did to win a championship", says Elliott.



LeBron's inimitable will and superhuman talent led Elliott to the metaphor of a spillway, the structure that controls and forcefully disperses water from a dam. "This idea of water being released from a spillway—a force of nature—is actually really beautiful", explains Elliott. "There are literally layers of transparency that take place down a contained, concrete area, which really speaks to my aesthetic, too".