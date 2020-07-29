Nike's first collaborative project with Fear of God founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo is highlighted by a court-ready basketball shoe, the Nike Air Fear of God 1. During the last few weeks, glimpses of the design—which incorporates a double-height Zoom Air heel unit—came through a preview of Lorenzo's latest Fear of God offering and then appeared on the feet of NBA stars. The rollout is tactical, all part of Lorenzo's desire to focus on the emotional element of sport.



"It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it—however it makes him feel", says the Los Angeles-based designer. "We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I'm aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favourite athletes on court".