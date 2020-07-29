BEHIND THE DESIGN
ATMOS 'WE LOVE NIKE' COLLECTION
The vision for re-imagining a classic shoe can come from anywhere, whether it be animal prints or nostalgic logos. For the latest atmos x Nike collaboration, titled 'We Love Nike', inspiration comes from dedicated sneakerheads and classic Nike Air Max colourways. atmos' Creative Director, Hirofumi Kojima, started by creating new graphics of "stacked" Nike shoe boxes, reminiscent of the ones in many collectors' wardrobes. Nike designers applied those graphics to the Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and two OG-inspired Air Max 95s.
Next, Kojima chose to apply the Infrared of the OG Air Max 90, the Clear Jade of the 'Elephant' atmos Air Max 1 and the Royal Blue of the White/Game Royal OG Air Max 1. He also developed a new take on the signature, grey gradient of the OG Air Max 95 that incorporates the shoe box graphic in black and white.
In terms of material and shape, Kojima was also influenced by the all-leather execution of the 1998 Air Max 1 SC and the bodily design of the Air Max 95.
A Clear Jade version of the Air Max 95 is available exclusively at atmos stores.