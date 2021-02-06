Anderson led the collection's development over the last year during work sessions at Blue Ribbon Studios. He made the Dunk black with a gum sole and put his initials, "BA", on the left heel. Taylor's input informed his Blazer, which is grey with a gum sole and has his initials, "GT", on the right heel. Both shoes have the numbers "1" and "8" on them. The numbers are clever code for AH (Antihero), with the "1" referring to "A", the first letter of the alphabet and the "8" referring to "H", the eighth letter of the alphabet.