The Nike Air VaporMax Plus reconciles the bold stance of the Air Max Plus with the sleek last of the VaporMax by also maintaining a supportive, whale-inspired arch in the midsole. The neoprene upper includes debossed details, a thicker cage and the relocation of the swoosh and Tn logo — which reads "Vm air" for the first time — to the back of the shoe. "We wanted to give the Air VaporMax Plus a sleek, one-to-one fit with the right support elements", says Nike Sportswear Design Director, Dylan Raasch. "This required us to explore multiple different upper constructions. In the end, we created a perfect balance of fit, feel and comfort while still keeping the iconic elements of the Air Max Plus at the foreground".