Arguably the design's most playful element is its colours, inspired by spring flowers in Oregon's Columbia Gorge and reminiscent of original ACG products. Vibrant tones draw your attention to further details in the playful design. These details include laces and a Swoosh design inspired by climbing rope. "The laces come from climbing rope, and then I was also thinking if you could take that into a flat material, what would that look like? That's where the Swoosh material came from". The innovative thinking behind the laces didn't end there for Cooper. The upper eyelet is engineered to keep your laces tight with the help of rubber grommets. "The idea was they pull easily through one way, but they're harder to pull the other way, so it helps you keep your laces tied, and also helps if you want to wear the shoe without tying your laces". In the end, the goal of keeping it "playful" was met in more ways than one by the team. From the reverse branding to the vibrant tones, ingenious details and beneficial elements, the 2018 ACG Dog Mountain will keep the essence of All Conditions Gear alive for years to come.