There's no substitute for the look and feel of suede, and there's no replacing the inimitable AF-1 Low. So when you combine the two, you get an untouchable, unrivalled and undisputed sportswear legend. This Wheat Mocha edition of the AF-1 Low brings back a full suede upper combined with a translucent tinted midsole for a rich, textural expression of this classic silhouette.