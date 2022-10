€118.97

The first basketball shoe with Air became a force that transcended its days on the hardwood. A groundbreaking performance shoe when it launched, the Air Force 1 just as quickly found an unshakeable place in sneaker culture. To this day, the classic remains the ultimate canvas for urban expression, and a defining icon of NYC and beyond.

The Ten: Nike Air Force 1 takes this icon to an all-new level with a truly reductive approach that maintains the undeniable feeling of the classic.