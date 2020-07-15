Remember the future? The Spiridon Cage 2 is uncut millennium style at its finest, appearing nearly as it did on the day it launched in 2003—only this time with an elevated look and feel. The shoe’s name comes from the enlarged ‘caged’ air bag on the heel, which not only flexes that early 2000s vibe, but gives the kind of comfy ride you’ve come to expect from Zoom Air. Featuring premium suede and perforated synthetic nubuck combined with metallic Swoosh detailing, this new edition’s colourway is inspired by the Earth’s natural tones—offering a wholly new take on an OG classic.