R 3 899,95

After making appearances on the runway in Paris and at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Virgil Abloh's take on the AJ5 arrives in a fresh colour scheme featuring muted shades of Sail with striking accents of Fire Red. The style incorporates Off-White's signature deconstructed approach, with translucent textile and cut-outs in the midfoot and collar offering an elusive peek into the shoe's inner workings. The label's signature text graphics sit on the medial side panel, depicting detailed production specs while recognising the silhouette's birth in Beaverton.