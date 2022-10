Beat-up and broken-in sneakers can look even better than they did fresh out of the box. Inspired by the colors brought by a little wear and tear, relentlessly aged by nature, the "Jade" Air Jordan 5 is indeed new, but it features the familiar color of oxidation: Jade Horizon. An aged look in the classic AJ5 TPU cage, spiky midsole, and lacelock complete the retro allure.

SKU: DC7501-300