R 3 299,95

The Air Jordan 13 first hit shelves in November 1997, as MJ rocked the singular silhouette in pursuit of his sixth world title. But the design's legacy has lived on through subsequent generations of Jordan athletes, who kept its spirit alive with a plethora of player-exclusive make-ups designed to match team colour schemes. This edition features crisp shades of Lucky Green with contrasting black and white accents.