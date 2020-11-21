Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the tarmac. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a back seat to its status as a street icon.
Select your Location
Africa
Egypt
Morocco
Maroc
South Africa
Americas
Argentina
Brasil
Canada
Chile
México
Puerto Rico
United States
Estados Unidos
Uruguay
América Latina
Asia Pacific
Australia
中国大陆
Hong Kong
香港
India
Indonesia
Japan
日本
Malaysia
New Zealand
Philippines
대한민국
Singapore
台灣
ไทย
Vietnam
Europe
Österreich
Austria
Belgien
Belgium
Belgique
België
Bulgaria
Croatia
Česká republika
Czech Republic
Danmark
Denmark
Finland
France
Deutschland
Ελλάδα
Hungary
Magyarország
Ireland
Israel
Italia
Luxemburg
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Nederland
Norway
Norge
Polska
Portugal
Romania
Россия
Slovakia
Slovenia
Espanya
España
Sweden
Sverige
Schweiz
Switzerland
Suisse
Svizzera
Türkiye
United Kingdom
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates