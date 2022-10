€189.99

In 1990, the Air Jordan 5 debuted in three OG colourways: Black/Metallic Silver, White/Fire Red and White/Grape Ice. The entire trio remains relevant to this day, but the Grape colourway stands alone as the only look to eschew a team-orientated colour scheme. In the three decades since, we've seen deep purple reappear on the silhouette in various forms—but never like this. The vibrant hue covers the majority of the shoe's suede upper, with complementary black accents on the tongue, laces, mudguard and sole. Contrasting hits of new Emerald Green complete the motif.