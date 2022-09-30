€180.00

Celebrate history with something fresh. This re-imagined AJ11 Low honours two of the model's most iconic styles that were worn by His Airness during the epic '96 season. The AJ11 'Concord' colourway seen on the upper was worn by MJ during the regular season, and the 'Bred' colourway on the outsole was one he wore during that season's playoff run.

Although this mash-up 'Gym Red' style offers a new look, the details of this Low 11 are all OG. The translucent rubber outsole, the carbon-fibre shank plate running the length of the midsole and the moulded sockliner, which provides the ideal fit and feel, are all part of the original performance package that helped MJ lead his team to 72 wins and their fourth championship. Unique to the AJ11 Low is a full leather upper, replacing the textile materials seen on the AJ11 Mid.

Maximising the OG feel, these AJ11s represent the first time the low model will retro with the original packaging from the shoe's '96 release. The black and grey Jordan box was first seen when the AJ11 'Concord' dropped and created a sneakermania that nobody saw coming. Except Tinker and MJ, of course.