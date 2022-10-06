Got your fave colour yet? No worries. The Colour of the Month series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Colour of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF-1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF-1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colourways to sell from their stores … and the rest is history. From pristine materials to this refreshing Pink Gum and white colourway, and even a shoe-cleaning toothbrush, this edition delivers a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock 'em, make sure you think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen.

SKU: DM0576-101