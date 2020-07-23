Frogs are amphibians. It means they can function on land and in water, unlike humans. That is unless you're equipped with the ACG AO hiking shoe, which is also an amphibious species.

This ultimate summer hiking shoe is innovatively designed to be fully submerged in water and transition back to dry land without breaking a step. The AO also contains essential elements of an all-day hiking shoe like a comfortable Zoom Air unit in the heel, a quick-tie lacing system covered by a mesh pocket to cut down on snags and Trailframe tooling to better protect your feet from uneven rock pressure.

But how do they really go from lake to trail with no dryer involved? Look closely: those little holes in the midsole actually expel excess water with every step. Water in, water out. Simple. It's all a part of the All Conditions Gear ecosystem. And all conditions means all conditions.