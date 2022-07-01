During uncertain times, a freeing, more down-to-earth aesthetic can feel like a splash of cold water to the face. Enter the Dunk Low 'Jade', which covers your feet with refreshingly natural and optimistic colours like Rough Green, Cacao Wow and Marina. Leather and suede overlays are secured with heavier stitching, bringing textures to the sneaker you won't want to stop touching. As a final touch, the faux-Jade jewels on this Dunk Low are removable, letting you wear the good luck and friendship that Jade attracts either on your kicks or on your wrist as a bracelet.

SKU: DR0159-200