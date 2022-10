AIR SAFARI

JUNGLE FLASHBACK

€87.97

Originally released as part of the 1987 Air Pack alongside the Air Max and Air Trainer, the Air Safari set the groundwork for a colourway that has become a Nike staple. As a tastemaker, the Air Safari has influenced silhouettes from Jordan to Air Max to Mercurial with its ostrich skin-inspired print. This release recreates the original colourway that started it all.