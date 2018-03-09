When the Air Money and Uptempo dropped in '96, everything about them, from the visible air to their block letters, was bold. So it stood to reason that any combination of the two would have to capture that same fearless spirit of innovation. Welcome to the Air More Money, an audacious creation mix? Fusion?mashup dropped onto humanity twenty-one years after its predecessors. Its removable shroud features the sneaker's namesake printed in big, loud letters to eliminate any confusion. A dollar sign adorns the back of the heel, and Air-Sole units run the length of your foot for cushioned comfort and a bouncy look. Always at risk, but never in recession, the Air More Money isn't afraid to be bold.