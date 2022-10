Sometimes seeing really is believing. Prior to the Air Max's debut in '87, athletes couldn't see Air technology at work. That all changed when the Air Max featured a window into the Max Air cushioning and shone a light on its endless possibilities. The rest, as they say, is history. Thirty years later, the Air Max 1 Anniversary shoe celebrates the sneaker that made Air cool. It features the same design as the OG legend, updated with modern materials in a classic colourway.