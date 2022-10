€200.00

This colour combo gained renown in 1992 when it debuted on the Air Jordan 7 alongside a familiar animated rabbit. Almost three decades later, the colour scheme returns—but this time on a completely new silhouette. Mirroring the original, this edition features a base of Neutral Grey with overlays of white and accents of black, True Red and Court Purple. A blend of retro-inspired hues covers the tongue, while a hint of Citrus on the lace toggle hints at the style's carrot-loving inspiration.