The 2003 draft class was one of the deepest pools of talent the league had ever seen. With the third overall pick, Denver selected Carmelo Anthony, who, after just one year at Syracuse, showed the polish of a pro. 'Melo made an instant impact. A Jordan Brand signee right out of the gate, he was as famous for his own signature shoe line as he was for his steady rotation of Air Jordan Player Editions. The latest Air Jordan II celebrates the 15-year anniversary of 'Melo's pro debut. It revives the 2004 Player Edition with a sharper focus on 'Melo, swapping the Jumpman on the sockliner with 'Melo's cursive logo, and the "23" on the tongue tab with his Denver jersey number. Featuring rich, full-grain leather and colours from the mile-high city, it's now available to the public for the first time since 2004.